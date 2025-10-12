Minnesota hosts No. 25 Nebraska in Big Ten play

No. 25 Nebraska (5-1) at Minnesota (4-2), Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Minnesota…

No. 25 Nebraska (5-1) at Minnesota (4-2), Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 340.8 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 228.5 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 112.3 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (77th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 308.3 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 200.3 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (50th)

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 450.3 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 310.5 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 139.8 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 41 points per game (11th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 269.3 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 118 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 151.3 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (30th)

Nebraska is 8th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.1% of the time. Minnesota ranks 80th on offense, converting on 39.2% of third downs.

Minnesota is 20th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Minnesota ranks 8th in the FBS averaging 33.7 penalty yards per game, and Nebraska ranks 25th with a 40.8-yard average.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,284 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Fame Ijeboi, 225 yards on 48 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Javon Tracy, 253 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 1,593 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 73.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 650 yards on 105 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Nyziah Hunter, 415 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Minnesota won 27-20 over Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lindsey led Minnesota with 232 yards on 21-of-45 passing (46.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Darius Taylor had 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding six receptions for 67 yards. Lemeke Brockington recorded 61 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Nebraska won 34-31 over Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 11. Raiola led Nebraska with 260 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for four touchdowns and three interceptions. Johnson carried the ball 21 times for 176 yards, adding two receptions for 20 yards. Hunter had five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Minnesota plays at Iowa on Oct. 25. Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Oct. 25.

