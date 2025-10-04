Miller’s 95-yard pick-6 seals Furman comeback over ETSU 31-22

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Miller returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play, capping…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Miller returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play, capping Furman’s 31-22 comeback over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

ETSU opened fast when Cole Keller blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone to take a 7-0 lead. Devontae Houston powered the Buccaneers (2-4, 0-2 Southern Conference) with 150 rushing yards and two scores, helping build a 22-17 lead after three quarters.

Trey Hedden threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard scoring run. He hit Ja’Keith Hamilton for a 10-yard score in the third, and Ian Williams drilled a 44-yard field goal to keep the Paladins close down the stretch.

Hedden and Hamilton struck again in the fourth on a 53-yard touchdown, and Luke Clyburn connected on the two-point pass for a 25-22 lead. Miller’s pick-6 sealed it with no time left.

Hamilton finished with 11 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Hall added 101 rushing yards for Furman (4-1, 2-0).

Joshua Stoneking had three sacks and Caldwell Bussey blocked an ETSU field-goal attempt for the Paladins.

