Middle Tennessee and Jacksonville State meet in CUSA action

Jacksonville State (4-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-6), Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 328.0 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 85.7 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 18.6 points per game (125th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 377.0 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 234.1 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 142.9 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (107th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 416.6 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 140.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 276.0 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (52nd)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 388.3 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 241.6 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 146.7 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (87th)

Middle Tennessee is 118th in third down percentage, converting 34.0% of the time.

Middle Tennessee is 128th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.7% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Middle Tennessee ranks 102nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:37, compared to Jacksonville State’s 44th-ranked average of 31:09.

Team leaders

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 1,680 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 501 yards on 87 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 390 yards on 31 catches, 5 TDs

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 593 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 949 yards on 160 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 263 yards on 20 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Middle Tennessee was defeated by Delaware 31-28 on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Vattiato threw for 281 yards on 31-of-48 attempts (64.6%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Middlebrook carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 53 yards. Hunter Tipton recorded 56 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Jacksonville State won 38-25 over Delaware on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Caden Creel threw for 116 yards on 14-of-21 attempts (66.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 57 yards. Cook had 117 rushing yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Rechsteiner put up 48 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International on Nov. 8. Jacksonville State plays at UTEP on Nov. 8.

