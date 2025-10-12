Michigan takes on Washington in Big Ten action

Washington (5-1) at Michigan (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats Michigan Offense Overall:…

Washington (5-1) at Michigan (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 418.0 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 201.7 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 216.3 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (59th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 317.7 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 216.2 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 101.5 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (30th)

Washington Offense

Overall: 468.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 279.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 188.8 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 39.2 points per game (17th)

Washington Defense

Overall: 318.5 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 235.3 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 83.2 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (37th)

Michigan ranks 71st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.6% of the time. Washington ranks 6th on offense, converting on 54.4% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Michigan ranks 8th in the FBS at +6, and Washington ranks 20th at +5.

Washington is 83rd in the FBS averaging 57.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan’s 19th-ranked 38.0 per-game average.

Michigan is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:23, compared to Washington’s 51st-ranked average of 30:50.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 1,210 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 705 yards on 95 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 348 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 1,628 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 74.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 518 yards on 96 carries, 11 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 444 yards on 30 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Michigan fell 31-13 to USC on Saturday, Oct. 11. Underwood passed for 207 yards on 15-of-24 attempts (62.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jordan Marshall had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for 16 yards. Andrew Marsh put up 138 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Washington won 38-19 over Rutgers on Friday, Oct. 10. Williams passed for 402 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Coleman carried the ball 14 times for 44 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 20 yards. Dezmen Roebuck had four receptions for 108 yards.

Next game

Michigan plays at Michigan State on Oct. 25. Washington hosts Illinois on Oct. 25.

