Michigan State visits Minnesota in Big Ten matchup

Michigan State (3-5) at Minnesota (5-3), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: BTN
Key stats
Minnesota Offense
Overall: 314.6 yards per game (124th in FBS)
Passing: 204.1 yards per game (96th)
Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (119th)
Scoring: 23.9 points per game (97th)
Minnesota Defense
Overall: 292.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)
Passing: 190 yards per game (32nd)
Rushing: 102.1 yards per game (19th)
Scoring: 21.8 points per game (47th)
Michigan State Offense
Overall: 332.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)
Passing: 210.8 yards per game (89th)
Rushing: 122 yards per game (106th)
Scoring: 26.3 points per game (78th)
Michigan State Defense
Overall: 380.1 yards per game (84th in FBS)
Passing: 230.8 yards per game (88th)
Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (77th)
Scoring: 32.5 points per game (119th)
Michigan State is 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45% of third downs.
Minnesota ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 30.9 penalty yards per game.
Minnesota is 97th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88% of trips. Michigan State’s red zone offense ranks 38th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.
Team leaders
Minnesota
Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,546 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Darius Taylor, 354 yards on 80 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 339 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs
Michigan State
Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage
Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 493 yards on 108 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Nick Marsh, 479 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs
Last game
Minnesota lost 41-3 to Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 25. Lindsey threw for 109 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Xavier Ford had 25 rushing yards on eight carries. Brockington had six receptions for 54 yards.
Michigan State was beaten by Michigan 31-20 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Chiles led Michigan State with 130 yards on 14-of-28 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 109 rushing yards on 14 carries. Marsh put up 75 yards on six catches.
Next game
Minnesota plays at No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 14. Michigan State hosts Penn State on Nov. 15.
