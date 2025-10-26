Michigan State visits Minnesota in Big Ten matchup

Michigan State (3-5) at Minnesota (5-3), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Minnesota Offense…

Michigan State (3-5) at Minnesota (5-3), Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 314.6 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 204.1 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 110.5 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 23.9 points per game (97th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 292.1 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 190 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 102.1 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (47th)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 332.8 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 210.8 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (78th)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 380.1 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 230.8 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 149.4 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (119th)

Michigan State is 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45% of third downs.

Minnesota ranks 5th in the FBS averaging 30.9 penalty yards per game.

Minnesota is 97th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 88% of trips. Michigan State’s red zone offense ranks 38th, scoring on 89.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,546 yards, 10 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 354 yards on 80 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 339 yards on 31 catches, 3 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,392 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 493 yards on 108 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Nick Marsh, 479 yards on 42 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Minnesota lost 41-3 to Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 25. Lindsey threw for 109 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Xavier Ford had 25 rushing yards on eight carries. Brockington had six receptions for 54 yards.

Michigan State was beaten by Michigan 31-20 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Chiles led Michigan State with 130 yards on 14-of-28 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for -7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 109 rushing yards on 14 carries. Marsh put up 75 yards on six catches.

Next game

Minnesota plays at No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 14. Michigan State hosts Penn State on Nov. 15.

