Michigan State QB Chiles returns after briefly leaving game vs Nebraska after being sacked

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles briefly left the game against Nebraska early in the second quarter Saturday after getting sacked but returned for the Spartans’ next possession.

The Spartans had a first-and-goal at the 6 when the Cornhuskers’ Elijah Juedy crashed through the line and took Chiles down hard for a 10-yard loss.

Chiles was examined on the field and walked to the medical tent under his own power.

Alessio Milivojevic replaced Chiles and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jack Velling to pull the Spartans with 14-7.

