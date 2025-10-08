Michigan State hosts UCLA in Big Ten play

UCLA (1-4) at Michigan State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan State…

UCLA (1-4) at Michigan State (3-2), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan State by 8.5. Against the spread: Michigan State 2-3, UCLA 2-3.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 347.4 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 207.4 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 140 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (50th)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 359.4 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 249.6 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 109.8 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 30.6 points per game (113th)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 344 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 190.8 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 153.2 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (114th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 392.8 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 175.2 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 217.6 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (124th)

UCLA is 136th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 55.9% of third downs.

UCLA is 122nd in the FBS averaging 74 penalty yards per game, compared to Michigan State’s 25th-ranked 40.6 per-game average.

Michigan State is 104th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.9% of trips. UCLA’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

UCLA is 101st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:27, compared to Michigan State’s 31st-ranked average of 31:48.

Team leaders

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 953 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 325 yards on 75 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omari Kelly, 326 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 954 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 332 yards on 60 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 304 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Michigan State lost 38-27 to Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 4. Chiles passed for 85 yards on 9-of-23 attempts (39.1%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Frazier had 58 rushing yards on 18 carries, adding four receptions for 17 yards. Nick Marsh put up 41 yards on four catches.

UCLA beat Penn State 42-37 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Iamaleava led UCLA with 166 yards on 17-of-24 passing (70.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 128 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Anthony Woods had 63 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for zero yards. Gilmer recorded 79 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Michigan State plays at No. 7 Indiana on Oct. 18. UCLA hosts Maryland on Oct. 18.

