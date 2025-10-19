Michigan and Michigan State meet in Big Ten action

Michigan (5-2) at Michigan State (3-4), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan by…

Michigan (5-2) at Michigan State (3-4), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Michigan by 8.5. Against the spread: Michigan 3-4, Michigan State 3-4.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Michigan Offense

Overall: 417.9 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 205.7 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 212.1 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (70th)

Michigan Defense

Overall: 307.9 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 215.1 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (17th)

Michigan State Offense

Overall: 336.7 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 213.7 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 123 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (77th)

Michigan State Defense

Overall: 382.7 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 251.4 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (121st)

Michigan State ranks 126th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.9% of the time. Michigan ranks 65th on offense, converting on 40.5% of third downs.

Michigan State is 101st in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Michigan’s 4th-ranked +9 margin.

Both teams average 37.6 penalty yards per game to rank 15th in the FBS.

Michigan is 20th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 76.2% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Michigan

Passing: Bryce Underwood, 1,440 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Justice Haynes, 705 yards on 95 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Donaven McCulley, 369 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs

Michigan State

Passing: Aidan Chiles, 1,262 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Makhi Frazier, 384 yards on 94 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omari Kelly, 406 yards on 27 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Michigan won 24-7 over Washington on Saturday, Oct. 18. Underwood led Michigan with 230 yards on 21-of-27 passing (77.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 25 yards. Jordan Marshall carried the ball 25 times for 133 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 20 yards. Zack Marshall had five receptions for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan State lost 38-13 to Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 18. Chiles threw for 243 yards on 27-of-33 attempts (81.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 48 yards. Elijah Tau-Tolliver carried the ball five times for 13 yards, adding three receptions for 30 yards. Nick Marsh had seven receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Michigan hosts Purdue on Nov. 1. Michigan State plays at Minnesota on Nov. 1.

