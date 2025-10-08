Miami (OH) visits Akron in MAC action

Miami (OH) (2-3) at Akron (2-4), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Miami (OH)…

Miami (OH) (2-3) at Akron (2-4), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Miami (OH) by 11.5. Against the spread: Miami (OH) 3-1, Akron 3-3.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 344 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 195.4 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 148.6 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (95th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 331 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 186.6 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 144.4 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 23.4 points per game (68th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 320 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 177.7 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 142.3 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (122nd)

Akron Defense

Overall: 454 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 262.7 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 191.3 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (112th)

Both teams struggle on third down. Miami (OH) ranks 131st in the FBS, converting 28.6% of the time. Akron ranks 129th, converting on 30.2% of third downs.

Miami (OH) is 110th in the FBS averaging 66.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Akron’s 18th-ranked 37.2 per-game average.

Miami (OH) is 114th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.9% of trips. Akron’s red zone defense ranks 25th at 76.2%.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 635 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenny Tracy, 272 yards on 49 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 428 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 946 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 476 yards on 83 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kyan Mason, 266 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Miami (OH) won 25-14 over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 4. Finn passed for 170 yards on 14-of-26 attempts (53.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards. Jordan Brunson carried the ball 20 times for 73 yards. Perry had three receptions for 76 yards.

Akron won 28-22 over Central Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 4. Finley threw for 252 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Gant had 176 rushing yards on 32 carries, adding three receptions for 28 yards and one touchdown. Mason had five receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (OH) hosts Eastern Michigan on Oct. 18. Akron plays at Ball State on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.