Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan meet in MAC play

Eastern Michigan (2-5) at Miami (OH) (3-3), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 345.0 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 196.7 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (100th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 321.3 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 190.7 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 130.7 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (45th)

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 365.9 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 211.9 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 154.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (97th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 451.4 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 205.0 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 246.4 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 32.0 points per game (122nd)

Miami (OH) is 122nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.2% of the time. Eastern Michigan ranks 68th on offense, converting on 40.0% of third downs.

Miami (OH) is 129th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70.6% of trips. Eastern Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 63rd at 83.3%.

Team leaders

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 838 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Finn, 274 yards on 61 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kamryn Perry, 505 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 1,483 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 637 yards on 105 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 263 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Miami (OH) defeated Akron 20-7 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Finn threw for 203 yards on 14-of-25 attempts (56.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 65 yards. Jordan Brunson had 72 rushing yards on 19 carries. Perry had two receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown.

Eastern Michigan won 16-10 over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 11. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 147 yards on 19-of-32 passing (59.4%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 32 yards. McMillan carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards, adding four receptions for 11 yards. Joshua Long had five receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Miami (OH) hosts Western Michigan on Oct. 25. Eastern Michigan hosts Ohio on Oct. 25.

