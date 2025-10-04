Merrimack improves to 3-0 at home this season with a 24-7 victory over Robert Morris

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — DeMarcus McElroy rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Merrimack improved to 3-0 at…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — DeMarcus McElroy rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Merrimack improved to 3-0 at home this season with a 24-7 victory over Robert Morris on Saturday.

After RMU went 92 yards in five plays on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, Merrimack allowed just 129 yards the rest of the way.

Ayden Pereira was just 5-of-13 passing for 73 yards with an interception for Merrimack (3-3). But his 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave Merrimack a 17-7 lead.

McElroy’s 1-yard touchdown run capped a seven-play, 97-yard drive with 3:31 remaining.

Cooper Panteck had 120 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for Robert Morris (1-4), which closed out its nonconference season against one of the two FCS independents.

Kamden Wyatt made his third career interception — his first with Merrimack — with six minutes left in the third quarter near the red zone.

The Colonials’ Northeast Conference slate begins next Saturday against defending champion Central Connecticut State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.