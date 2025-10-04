Mercyhurst opens its conference season with 22-13 win over Long Island

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Evan Van Dyke midway through the fourth quarter…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Adam Urena threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Evan Van Dyke midway through the fourth quarter to help Mercyhurst hold off Long Island University 22-13 and give the Lakers a win in their Northeast Conference opener on Saturday,

The Lakers (2-4, 1-0) built a 15-0 lead on Jamier Gamble’s 2-yard run to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive then Brian Trobel’s 49-yard burst up the middle and Max Young’s 22-yard field goal.

The Sharks (1-5, 0-2) trailed by 12 points at halftime but got within 15-13 after three quarters on Chris Howell’s 34-yard TD pass to Jaron Kelley and Will Johnson’s second field goal.

Urena was 24-of-31 passing for 191 yards with the TD and an interception. Trobel had 67 yards rushing and Van Dyke 52 receiving.

Howell was 15-of-27 passing for 167 yards with the TD but threw two interceptions.

The Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak while extending the Sharks’ skid to four consecutive games.

