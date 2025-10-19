Memphis hosts South Florida in ranked AAC matchup

No. 19 South Florida (6-1) at No. 22 Memphis (6-1), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2…

No. 19 South Florida (6-1) at No. 22 Memphis (6-1), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Memphis Offense

Overall: 436.9 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 216 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 220.9 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 38.1 points per game (14th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 335.1 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 228.4 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 106.7 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (25th)

South Florida Offense

Overall: 476 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 260.4 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 215.6 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 41.7 points per game (7th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 375.4 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 264 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 111.4 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (57th)

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Memphis is 14th in the FBS at +6, and South Florida ranks 10th at +7.

South Florida is 96th in the FBS averaging 61.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 29th-ranked 44.1 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses. Memphis is 7th in FBS, scoring on 96.4% of red zone trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 25th at 92.3%.

South Florida is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:40, compared to Memphis’ 25th-ranked average of 31:47.

Team leaders

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 1,337 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 480 yards on 75 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 491 yards on 29 catches, 5 TDs

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 1,695 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 475 yards on 99 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 466 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Memphis fell 31-24 to UAB on Saturday, Oct. 18. AJ Hill passed for 175 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Gregroy Desrosiers carried the ball 11 times for 74 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 40 yards. Braham had five receptions for 83 yards.

South Florida won 48-13 over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Oct. 18. Brown threw for 256 yards on 14-of-24 attempts (58.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 111 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nykahi Davenport had 71 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Jeremiah Koger had four receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Memphis plays at Rice on Oct. 31. South Florida hosts UTSA on Nov. 6.

