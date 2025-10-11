Mason accounts for 4 TDs, South Dakota State defense has 5 takeaways in 31-3 win over Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason accounted for four touchdowns, Chase Van Tol had two sacks and an interception, and…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason accounted for four touchdowns, Chase Van Tol had two sacks and an interception, and the South Dakota State defense forced five turnovers in a 31-3 rout of Northern Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Mason’s first touchdown was a two-yard scramble on the other end of Northern Iowa’s first turnover, a Matthew Schecklman interception by Isaiah Johnson. Schecklman was 12 of 20 with 120 yards passing. Aidan Dunne and Jaxon Dailey both threw interceptions.

Van Tol, Myles Green and Jalen B. Lee had the other interceptions for the Jackrabbits, with Cullen McShane forcing a fumble and Joe Ollman recovering it. Ollman had a team-high eight tackles, including one for a loss.

It’s the first time since October 2, 2021 that the FCS No. 2 Jackrabbits (6-0, 2-0 MVFC) have secured four interceptions in a game. Their defense allowed just 221 yards of total offense, and entered Saturday allowing 273 yards per game, the sixth-lowest mark in FCS football.

Mason was 18-for-30 with 249 yards and two passing touchdowns, with his other two scores on the ground. He had -2 yards rushing on seven carries.

Northern Iowa (2-4, 0-2) still leads 17-16 in the all-time series with South Dakota State, but its last win came in 2021.

