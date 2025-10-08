Maryland hosts Nebraska in Big Ten matchup

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Northern…

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Northern Illinois on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Maryland quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a touchdown pass during the second quarter of an NCAA football game against Northern Illinois on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)(AP/Mike Buscher) Nebraska (4-1) at Maryland (4-1), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Nebraska by 6.5. Against the spread: Nebraska 2-3, Maryland 3-2.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Nebraska Offense

Overall: 449.8 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 320.6 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 129.2 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 42.4 points per game (11th)

Nebraska Defense

Overall: 247.4 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 91.8 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 155.6 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 16.2 points per game (22nd)

Maryland Offense

Overall: 349.6 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 256.4 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 93.2 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (61st)

Maryland Defense

Overall: 318.4 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 221.6 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 96.8 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (11th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Nebraska is 4th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 21.9% of third downs. Maryland ranks 14th, conceding on 28% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Nebraska ranks 10th in the FBS at +6, and Maryland ranks 5th at +7.

Maryland ranks 86th in the FBS averaging 58.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Nebraska’s 22nd-ranked 39.2 per-game average.

Nebraska is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.5% of trips. Maryland’s red zone defense ranks 3rd at 61.5%.

Maryland is 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:48, compared to Nebraska’s 28th-ranked average of 31:58.

Team leaders

Nebraska

Passing: Dylan Raiola, 1,333 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 74.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Emmett Johnson, 474 yards on 84 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Jacory Barney Jr., 348 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Maryland

Passing: Malik Washington, 1,257 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.1 completion percentage

Rushing: DeJuan Williams, 209 yards on 59 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Octavian Smith Jr., 324 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Nebraska defeated Michigan State 38-27 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Raiola led Nebraska with 194 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. Johnson had 83 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, adding six receptions for 37 yards. Nyziah Hunter had four receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Maryland fell 24-20 to Washington on Saturday, Oct. 4. Washington threw for 219 yards on 30-of-49 attempts (61.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball two times for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. Williams had 26 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Smith had three receptions for 57 yards.

Next game

Nebraska plays at Minnesota on Oct. 17. Maryland plays at UCLA on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.