Marshall’s 61-yard run caps Maine’s 35–14 comeback over Elon

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Rashawn Marshall ran for 141 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown to cap the win, and Maine rallied from an early deficit to beat Elon 35–14 on Saturday in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Maine has won four in a row after losing four straight to open the season.

Jimmyll Williams put Elon (4–5, 2–3) in front early with a 17-yard scoring run on his first touch of the game midway through the first quarter. From there, though, the Black Bears (4–4, 3–1) took control behind quarterback Carter Peevy and a stingy defense.

Peevy threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and added a short rushing score. He found Jake Kucera for his first touchdown of the season to tie the game in the second quarter, then connected with Gianni Rossitto — also for his first score — to give Maine a 14–7 lead before halftime.

Devin Vaught’s interception in the end zone, his third of the year, set up Peevy’s go-ahead drive.

Scott Woods broke the game open in the fourth quarter with an 85-yard punt return touchdown, and Marshall sealed it minutes later with his 61-yard sprint to the end zone.

Landen Clark completed 16 of 23 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown for Elon, which was held to just 231 total yards.

