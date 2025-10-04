Marburger’s three touchdowns lift UT Rio Grande Valley past Houston Christian 27–7

EDINBURG, TX (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger accounted for three touchdowns, and UT Rio Grande Valley’s defense held Houston Christian…

EDINBURG, TX (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger accounted for three touchdowns, and UT Rio Grande Valley’s defense held Houston Christian to 144 yards in a 27–7 win on Saturday night.

Marburger threw for 131 yards and a score and rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vaqueros (5–1, 1–1 Southland).

The Vaqueros limited the Huskies (1–4, 0–1) to 49 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Marburger’s first rushing touchdown capped a 75-yard drive, giving UT Rio Grande Valley a 7–0 lead with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. Houston Christian briefly tied the game in the second quarter on Xai’Shaun Edwards’ 14-yard run, but the Vaqueros took the lead and held it in the second half.

Fabian Garcia’s 33-yard burst set up Marburger’s second rushing score, and Brysen Gardner added field goals from 43 and 25 yards to stretch the lead to 20–7.

Marburger later connected with tight end Ismael Smith Flores on a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Jaiden Haygood anchored the UT Rio Grande Valley defense with 11 tackles and one for a loss, while D.J. Roberts and Norey Johnson each had interceptions for Houston Christian.

