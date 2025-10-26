Marburger throws 6 TD passes, runs for another as UT Rio Grande Valley routs Incarnate Word 56-28

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw a career-high six touchdown passes and ran for another score as UT…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lee Marburger threw a career-high six touchdown passes and ran for another score as UT Rio Grande Valley rolled to a 56-28 victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday night.

Marburger was 26-of-36 passing for a career-best 440 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to both Xayvion Noland and Ismael Smith Flores, and one each to Tony Diaz and Nathan Denney.

Diaz finished with a program-record 17 catches and a personal-best 172 yards. Diaz’s one-handed 3-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter stretched the Vaqueros’ lead to 42-21. Noland had four receptions for 155 yards.

UT Rio Grande Valley (6-2, 2-2 Southland Conference) scored on four if its first five drives and led 35-0 at halftime.

EJ Colson completed 29 of 45 passes for 339 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 22-yard touchdown run for Incarnate Word (2-6, 0-4). He threw TD passes of 70 and 39 yards to Jalen Walthall, who finished with 10 catches for 220 yards.

