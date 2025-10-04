Mannino throws 2 touchdown passes to Martinez in Marist’s 19-14 win over San Diego

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino connected with Lance Martinez for two long touchdown passes and added a 1-yard plunge…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Sonny Mannino connected with Lance Martinez for two long touchdown passes and added a 1-yard plunge late in the fourth quarter to lift Marist to a 19-14 win over San Diego on Saturday.

Mannino was 22 of 41 for 292 yards and Martinez had three receptions for 106.

Their key connection was a 35-yard beauty in the last minute of the third quarter on fourth-and-3 that put the Red Foxes (3-2, 1-1 Pioneer Conference) on top 12-7. They missed the two-point conversion after they missed the PAT kick when the pair had a 67-yard hookup in the last minute of the first quarter.

San Diego (3-3, 1-1) followed a 38-yard run by Adam Criter with a 31-yard pass from Dom Nankil to Josh Heverly for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Other than that two-play, 69-yard drive the Toreros had 11 punts and two turnovers on downs before putting together a 10-play, 75-yard drive to get within 19-14 with 2:37 to play.

The Torero defense came through and quickly forced a punt. San Diego drove to the Marist 36 after an 8-yard gain on first down before the Red Foxes sealed the win with three-straight sacks, the last two by Nate Furrow.

San Diego finished with 241 yards but had only one yard in the second quarter and 31 in the third. Nankil was 12 of 25 for 127 yards and two touchdowns, the last one a 30-yard connection with Cole Monach.

