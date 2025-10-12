Maddux Madsen, Sire Gaines spark Boise State to 41-25 victory over New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw two touchdown passes, Sire Gaines ran for two scores and Boise State pulled…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw two touchdown passes, Sire Gaines ran for two scores and Boise State pulled away with a 21-point fourth quarter to beat New Mexico 41-25 on Saturday night.

Colton Boomer kicked a short field goal and Gaines scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the first quarter to give Boise State (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference) a 10-0 lead.

Damon Bankston returned the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to begin the second quarter and New Mexico (3-3, 0-2) pulled within three points.

Jack Layne had a 1-yard touchdown toss to Dorian Thomas with 10:30 left and the Lobos moved in front 14-10.

Madsen answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ben Ford and the Broncos took a 17-14 lead into halftime.

Boomer and Luke Drzewiecki traded third-quarter field goals and Boise State headed to the fourth with a 20-17 advantage.

Gaines scored on a 4-yard run to up the Broncos’ lead to 10 just 38 seconds into the final quarter. Punter/holder Oscar Doyle tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Troy Grizzle when a field-goal attempt went awry and Madsen connected with Ford for a 25-yard score and a 24-point lead with 5:14 left to play.

Madsen completed 21 of 31 passes for 226 yards. Dylan Riley rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries and Gaines gained 65 yards on 20 rushes.

Layne completed 7 of 17 passes for 115 yards with two interceptions for the Lobos. James Laubstein took over and had 67 yards on 8-for-11 passing with a 4-yard scoring toss to Keagan Johnson with 1:16 left to play.

