Maddux Madsen, Dylan Riley power Boise State in 56-31 rout of UNLV

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw four touchdown passes, Dylan Riley ran for a career-high 201 yards, and Boise…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Maddux Madsen threw four touchdown passes, Dylan Riley ran for a career-high 201 yards, and Boise State dominated the second half in a 56-31 victory over UNLV on Saturday.

Cameron Bates had a 35-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 Boise State lead in the first quarter and Riley’s 49-yard run made it 28-17 in the second quarter. Riley also had a 65-yard non-scoring run.

The Broncos (5-2, 3-0 Mountain West) led 28-24 at halftime, then Madsen took over in the second half, throwing touchdown passes of 20 yards to Sire Gaines, 32 yards to Chris Marshall and 21 yards to Malik Sherrod. A’Marion McCoy added a 60-yard pick-6 to the mix and the Broncos led 56-24 with about five minutes left in the game.

Madsen threw for 253 yards on 14-for-23 passing. The Broncos had 294 yards rushing and a total offense count of 558 yards.

For UNLV (6-1, 2-1), Anthony Colandrea threw for 215 yards with two touchdowns and Jaylon Glover had six carries for 112 yards rushing.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.