Mace’s 97-yard kickoff return helps Villanova beat Elon 29-21

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace scored on a 97-yard kickoff return with about five minutes left to help Villanova pull away and beat Elon 29-21 on Saturday.

TJ Thomas Jr.’s short touchdown run gave Elon a 21-20 lead with 5:25 to play before Mace scored on the ensuing kickoff. Villanova’s Jack Barnum added a 32-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining to end the scoring.

Landen Clark drove the Phoenix to the Villanova 16 before throwing an interception to Jamie Tyson in the end zone on the final play.

Pat McQuaide completed 23 of 31 passes for 255 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Colella to lead Villanova (4-2, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Colella finished with 10 receptions for 125 yards.

Clark was 14-for-21 passing for 220 yards and added 32 yards rushing and a touchdown for Elon (4-3, 2-1). Thomas had 49 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

