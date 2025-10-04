Mace scores 3 touchdowns in Villanova’s 37-7 win over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for three touchdowns on his only three carries and Villanova defeated New Hampshire…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ja’briel Mace rushed for three touchdowns on his only three carries and Villanova defeated New Hampshire 37-7 on Saturday.

Mace finished with just 34 yards rushing, 31 coming on his first TD to lead off the second quarter for a 14-7 lead. His 2-yarder made it 21-7 and Villanova (3-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) took a 24-7 halftime lead. He added his final TD in the fourth quarter.

David Avit had 102 yards on 14 carries and Isaiah Ragland 84 on 19 while Isaiah Wright had a rushing TD late for Villanova. Pat McQuaide was 16 of 25 for 219 yards passing with Luke Colella making nine catches for 139 yards.

Matt Vezza was 13-of-23 passing for 118 yards and an interception and rushed for 48 yards and the only score for New Hampshire (3-3, 1-1).

Villanova is ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches poll.

