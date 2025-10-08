MAC matchup features Western Michigan playing Ball State

Ball State (2-3) at Western Michigan (3-3), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western…

Ball State (2-3) at Western Michigan (3-3), Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western Michigan by 8.5. Against the spread: Western Michigan 5-1, Ball State 4-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 294.5 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 147.7 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 146.8 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (116th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 315.2 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 187.2 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 128 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 20.7 points per game (45th)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 289 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 135.2 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 153.8 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (128th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 414.6 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 247.8 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 166.8 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (104th)

Ball State ranks 14th in the FBS averaging 35.6 penalty yards per game.

Ball State is 96th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 16th at 71.4%.

Ball State ranks 84th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:05, compared to Western Michigan’s 32nd-ranked average of 31:45.

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 751 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 319 yards on 70 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 229 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 657 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 316 yards on 64 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Qian Magwood, 174 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Western Michigan won 21-3 over UMass on Saturday, Oct. 4. Lowry led Western Michigan with 163 yards on 18-of-25 passing (72.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jalen Buckley had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for six yards. Aveion Chenault had two receptions for 51 yards.

Ball State beat Ohio 20-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kelly threw for 185 yards on 17-of-33 attempts (51.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 96 yards and one rushing touchdown. TJ Horton had 26 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for three yards. Magwood had four receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Western Michigan plays at Miami (OH) on Oct. 25. Ball State hosts Akron on Oct. 18.

