MAC matchup features UMass squaring off against Buffalo

Buffalo (3-3) at UMass (0-6), Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UMass Offense Overall:…

Buffalo (3-3) at UMass (0-6), Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 239.0 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 180.7 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 58.3 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 9.7 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 422.0 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 237.2 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 184.8 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (130th)

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 352.5 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 184.7 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 167.8 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (88th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 345.3 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 201.5 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (51st)

UMass is 132nd in third down percentage, converting 28.7% of the time.

Buffalo is 22nd in the FBS averaging 40.0 penalty yards per game.

UMass is 136th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.1% of trips. Buffalo’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 76.5%.

Buffalo is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:34.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 517 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 50.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 165 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 358 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 934 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 418 yards on 112 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 410 yards on 29 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

UMass fell 42-6 to Kent State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Hairston led UMass with 227 yards on 26-of-48 passing (54.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Brandon Hood had 36 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for eight yards. Jake McConnachie had seven receptions for 67 yards.

Buffalo won 31-30 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 4. Roberson passed for 272 yards on 19-of-38 attempts (50.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Henderson carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards, adding two receptions for 30 yards. Snow recorded 136 yards on six catches with two touchdowns. He also had one carry for nine yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UMass plays at Central Michigan on Oct. 25. Buffalo hosts Akron on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.