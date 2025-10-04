Luke Yoder’s 108 yards rushing and 2 total TDs lead Lehigh past Yale 31-13

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Luke Yoder had 108 yards…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, Luke Yoder had 108 yards rushing and two total touchdowns, and Lehigh beat Yale 31-13 on Saturday.

Lehigh has started a season 6-0 for the first time since 2012. The Mountain Hawks have won their first four home games for the first time since 2013

Yoder also had a 24-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. His 25-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter made it 21-7.

Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring after a nine-play, 68-yard drive late in the fourth.

Johnson was 8 of 15 for 174 yards and he carried it five times for 45 yards. Mason Humphrey caught two passes for 86 yards and a score. Yoder, who entered with the third-most rushing yards in the FCS at 586, had 17 carries.

Dante Reno threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns for Yale (2-1), but he was intercepted two times. Nico Brown caught two passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

