Lowry throws 2 TD passes, runs for 108 yards and a score as Western Michigan routs Ball State 42-0

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Broc Lowry threw two touchdown passes, ran for another score, and accounted for 349 yards of offense to lead Western Michigan to a 42-0 rout of Ball State on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Lowry was 23-of-27 passing for 241 yards with two touchdown passes. He added 108 yards on the ground on 13 carries that included a 37-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. He is the first quarterback at WMU to rush for more than 100 yards since Paul Jorgensen in 1973.

Lowry connected with Michael Brescia and Aveion Chenault for scores. Brady Jones added a late touchdown pass to Cade Conley for Western Michigan (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Ofa Mataele and Jalen Buckley also had touchdown runs for the Broncos.

Western Michigan generated 461 yards of offense while holding Ball State to just 88 yards and 1 of 13 on third-down conversions.

Kiael Kelly completed 13 of 22 passes for 68 yards for Ball State (2-4, 1-1).

Western Michigan has won four consecutive and eight of the last 11 games in the series.

