Louisville upsets Miami 24-21, ending Hurricanes’ 10-game home winning streak

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miller Moss threw two touchdown passes to Chris Bell and ran for a score, Louisville…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miller Moss threw two touchdown passes to Chris Bell and ran for a score, Louisville intercepted four of Miami star Carson Beck’s passes and the Cardinals got one of the most significant wins in their history by topping the second-ranked Hurricanes 24-21 on Friday night.

Louisville (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got touchdowns on its first two drives for a quick 14-0 lead, and the Hurricanes (5-1, 1-1) trailed the rest of the way.

Louisville also snapped Miami’s 10-game home winning streak. The last team to win at Miami? That was Louisville, in 2023.

The Hurricanes were in field-goal range, but Louisville’s TJ Capers intercepted Beck’s pass at the 30 with 32 seconds left to seal the win.

Moss completed 23 of 37 passes for 248 yards, and Isaac Brown ran for 113 yards on 15 carries for Louisville. Bell had nine catches for 136 yards, his TD grabs going for 35 and 36 yards.

Beck completed 25 of 35 passes for 271 yards for Miami. The Hurricanes had little success rushing the ball, generating only 63 yards on 24 carries against a Louisville team that came into the right with the No. 1 defense in the ACC.

MINNESOTA 24, NO. 25 NEBRASKA 6

Darius Taylor ran for 148 yards and a touchdown, Drake Lindsey completed 16 of 20 passes for 153 yards and a score and Minnesota sacked quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times in a victory over No. 25 Nebraska.

The Gophers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) have won six straight against the Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2), who fell short in their bid to win back-to-back road games in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2006. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck improved to 7-1 against Nebraska, which hasn’t won in Minneapolis since 2015.

Raiola completed 17 of 25 passes for 177 yards for the Huskers, who spent part of a short week addressing rumors of coach Matt Rhule’s candidacy for the vacant Penn State job.

Anthony Smith and Karter Menz each had 2 1/2 sacks for Minnesota. Aided by the program’s most sacks since Fleck became head coach in 2017, the Gophers held Nebraska to a season-low 36 yards rushing.

Lindsey found Le’Meke Brockington in the front corner of the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-6 with 2:36 left in the third quarter. A fourth-down defensive holding call kept the 98-yard, 14-play drive intact.

A pass-interference penalty negated a Nebraska interception on Minnesota’s next possession, capped by Taylor’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Minnesota led 7-6 at halftime thanks to a 1-yard, tush-push score by Lindsey 1:40 into the second quarter. Taylor’s 71-yard run down the right sideline set up the touchdown and eclipsed the running back’s 44 yards in the previous two games, his first since missing two contests with an injury.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.