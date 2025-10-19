Louisville and Boston College meet in ACC action

Boston College (1-6) at Louisville (5-1), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Louisville…

Boston College (1-6) at Louisville (5-1), Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 397.8 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 282.2 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 115.7 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (37th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 274 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 170.5 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 103.5 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (44th)

Boston College Offense

Overall: 372.6 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 272.4 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 100.1 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 27.1 points per game (77th)

Boston College Defense

Overall: 397.3 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 256.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (126th)

Louisville ranks 24th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 32.5% of third downs.

Boston College ranks 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Louisville’s 27th-ranked +4 margin.

Louisville ranks 125th in the FBS averaging 71 penalty yards per game, compared to Boston College’s 67th-ranked 54.3 per-game average.

Boston College is 89th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.5% of trips. Louisville’s red zone defense ranks 33rd at 78.6%.

Boston College is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:34, compared to Louisville’s 30th-ranked average of 31:40.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 1,606 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 66.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 447 yards on 61 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 638 yards on 44 catches, 6 TDs

Boston College

Passing: Dylan Lonergan, 1,394 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Turbo Richard, 431 yards on 88 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Lewis Bond, 505 yards on 50 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Louisville beat Miami (FL) 24-21 on Friday, Oct. 17. Moss passed for 248 yards on 23-of-37 attempts (62.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for -9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown carried the ball 15 times for 113 yards, adding two receptions for six yards. Bell had nine receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Boston College fell to UConn 38-23 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Grayson James threw for 204 yards on 16-of-28 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 26 yards. Jordan McDonald carried the ball 24 times for 123 yards. Bond had five receptions for 69 yards.

Next game

Louisville plays at Virginia Tech on Nov. 1. Boston College hosts No. 13 Notre Dame on Nov. 1.

