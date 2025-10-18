Louisiana Tech takes on Western Kentucky in CUSA play

Western Kentucky (5-2) at Louisiana Tech (4-2), Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

Western Kentucky (5-2) at Louisiana Tech (4-2), Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 311.0 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 161.8 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 149.2 yards per game (77th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (92nd)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 355.2 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 248.7 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 106.5 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 17.2 points per game (21st)

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 416.9 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 294.6 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 122.3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (59th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 403.1 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 203.4 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (61st)

Louisiana Tech ranks 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 45.1% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 27th on offense, converting on 46.9% of third downs.

Western Kentucky ranks 89th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Louisiana Tech ranks 131st in the FBS averaging 77.2 penalty yards per game, and Western Kentucky ranks 126th with a 74.4-yard average.

Western Kentucky is 66th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 85.7% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 9th at 71.4%.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 626 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 261 yards on 61 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 253 yards on 17 catches, 0 TDs

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 258 yards on 56 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 435 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech fell to Kennesaw State 35-7 on Thursday, Oct. 9. Evan Bullock led Louisiana Tech with 112 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Omiri Wiggins had 67 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Marlion Jackson recorded 49 yards on three catches.

Western Kentucky lost 25-6 to Florida International on Tuesday, Oct. 14. McIvor threw for 159 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Parrish carried the ball nine times for 74 yards, adding three receptions for 10 yards. Henry recorded 58 yards on two catches.

Next game

Louisiana Tech hosts Sam Houston on Oct. 31. Western Kentucky hosts New Mexico State on Nov. 1.

