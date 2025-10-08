Louisiana Tech meets Kennesaw State in CUSA play

Louisiana Tech (4-1) at Kennesaw State (3-2), Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana…

Louisiana Tech (4-1) at Kennesaw State (3-2), Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisiana Tech by 6.5. Against the spread: Louisiana Tech 5-0, Kennesaw State 3-2.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 312.2 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 160.4 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 151.8 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (73rd)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 346.2 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 240.4 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 105.8 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 13.6 points per game (13th)

Kennesaw State Offense

Overall: 355.6 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 202.4 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 153.2 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (117th)

Kennesaw State Defense

Overall: 399.2 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 238.2 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 161 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (65th)

Louisiana Tech ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 34.7% of the time.

Kennesaw State ranks 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 2nd-ranked +8 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 134th in the FBS with 81.2 penalty yards per game.

Kennesaw State is 92nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 63.6%.

Kennesaw State ranks 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:15.

Team leaders

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 580 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 230 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 232 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Kennesaw State

Passing: Amari Odom, 754 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman Bennett, 292 yards on 59 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Gabriel Benyard, 363 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 30-11 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Baker passed for 137 yards on 18-of-26 attempts (69.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Thevenin carried the ball 19 times for 68 yards and scored one touchdown. Marlion Jackson recorded 44 yards on three catches.

Kennesaw State beat Middle Tennessee 24-16 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Odom passed for 162 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 34 yards. Bennett had 101 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Chase Belcher had one reception for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 21. Kennesaw State plays at Florida International on Oct. 21.

