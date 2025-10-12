Louisiana meets Southern Miss in Sun Belt play

Southern Miss (4-2) at Louisiana (2-4), Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Louisiana Offense…

Southern Miss (4-2) at Louisiana (2-4), Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Louisiana Offense

Overall: 325.2 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 140.8 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (86th)

Louisiana Defense

Overall: 414.0 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 198.2 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 215.8 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 30.8 points per game (117th)

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 394.2 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 247.2 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 147.0 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (50th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 397.0 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 243.8 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 153.2 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 27.7 points per game (95th)

Louisiana ranks 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.3% of the time. Southern Miss ranks 53rd on offense, converting on 42.2% of third downs.

Louisiana ranks 56th in the FBS with a +1 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 4th-ranked +8 margin.

Louisiana is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:11.

Team leaders

Louisiana

Passing: Daniel Beale, 385 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Zylan Perry, 411 yards on 59 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Robert Williams, 223 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 1,473 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 346 yards on 74 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 300 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Louisiana was beaten by James Madison 24-14 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Lunch Winfield threw for 243 yards on 14-of-28 attempts (50.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 15 times for 23 yards. Elijah Davis had 21 rushing yards on nine carries. Williams put up 134 yards on five catches.

Southern Miss won 38-35 over Georgia Southern on Thursday, Oct. 9. Braxton led Southern Miss with 237 yards on 19-of-28 passing (67.9%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Pittman had 140 rushing yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for one yard. Elijah Metcalf had four receptions for 62 yards.

Next game

Louisiana plays at Troy on Oct. 25. Southern Miss hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.