London’s Wembley Stadium will host Big 12 teams Arizona State and Kansas for its 1st college game

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Arizona State and Kansas will play in the first college football game at London’s Wembley Stadium next year.

The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday that the Sun Devils and Jayhawks will meet in the Union Jack Classic on Sept. 19. It will be the league’s third game in Europe over two seasons.

Iowa State opened this season with a 24-21 victory over Kansas State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin on Aug. 23. TCU will face North Carolina in the same event to open next season.

“I’ve often said my goal is for the Big 12 to be the most globally relevant conference in college athletics,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “Expanding our international presence will elevate our brand, create new opportunities for student-athletes and open the door to meaningful commercial growth for the league.”

Wembley Stadium, one of the world’s most iconic sports venues, hosted its first NFL International Series game in 2007.

Kansas will be the designated home team for the Big 12 game there next season.

