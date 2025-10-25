Logan Inagawa accounts for 3 TDs to help Drake beat Marist 31-17

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Inagawa accounted for three touchdowns, Taj Hughes had 106 yards receiving and a TD on…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Inagawa accounted for three touchdowns, Taj Hughes had 106 yards receiving and a TD on seven receptions and Drake beat Marist 31-17 on Saturday.

Jackson Voth returned a punt 46 yards to the 4 and two plays later Luke Woodson ran 4 yards for a TD that gave Drake (5-2, 4-0 Pioneer Football League) the lead for good at 24-17 with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

Inagawa was 10-of-13 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and added 81 yards rushing, which included a 8-yard TD, on 17 carries.

Tristan Shannon had 58 yards rushing and scored on runs of 1 and 5 yards for Marist (3-5, 1-3).

Drake has won four in a row overall and five straight, dating to last season, in conference play.

