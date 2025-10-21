Liberty Mutual Insurance becomes title sponsor of the Music City Bowl pitting SEC-Big Ten teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Music City Bowl has a new title sponsor with Liberty Mutual Insurance taking over Tuesday…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Music City Bowl has a new title sponsor with Liberty Mutual Insurance taking over Tuesday for the game pitting teams from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten.

This bowl, which started in 1998, will be played Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium where Tuesday’s announcement took place. No. 23 Missouri beat Iowa 27-24 in this game last December, and this bowl is set to be played inside the new enclosed Nissan Stadium opening in 2027.

Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl, said this starts a new chapter for the bowl game.

“We look forward to seeing this partnership elevate both the Liberty Mutual Insurance and Music City Bowl brands to new heights,” Ramsey said.

