Liam O’Brien’s 4 passing touchdown, 1 rushing score help Penn beat Columbia 35-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Liam O’Brien passed for four touchdowns and ran for another score, Jared Richardson had 157 yards receiving and three scores, and Pennsylvania beat Columbia 35-21 on Saturday for its third consecutive win.

O’Brien marched Penn 75 yards down the field, ending in a 31-yard pass to Richardson for a 28-21 edge. Richardson became the sixth player in program history to reach the 2,000-receving yard milestone.

Penn doubled its lead early in the fourth when O’Brien found Richardson for a screen pass and the senior went down the right sideline for a 76-yard score to make it 35-21.

O’Brien was 17 of 26 for 272 yards with two interceptions for Penn (4-1, 2-0 Ivy). He also carried it 15 times for 81 yards. Bisi Owens added seven catches for 79 yards and a score.

Columbia (1-4, 0-2) was led by Caleb Sanchez’s 311 yards passing and two touchdowns. Michael Walters rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. Hutch Crow and Beckett Robinson each had a touchdown catch.

