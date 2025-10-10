Liam O’Brien, Jared Richardson team up for two touchdowns in Pennsylvania’s 28-9 victory over Marist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw two touchdown passes to Jared Richardson and also ran for a score to lead…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Liam O’Brien threw two touchdown passes to Jared Richardson and also ran for a score to lead Pennsylvania to a 28-9 victory over Marist on Friday night.

Samer Layous kicked a career-long 43-yard field goal at the end of Marist’s first possession for a 3-0 lead. The 11-play, 51-yard drive took 7:05 off the clock.

Pennsylvania (3-1) answered when O’Brien connected with Richardson for a 21-yard touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 4:52 left in the first quarter. O’Brien completed 4 of 5 passes on the drive to give the Quakers the lead for good.

Cole Olstyn pounced on an errant lateral to Irene Ngabonziza to give the Quakers the ball on their 43-yard line. O’Brien hit Davis Ellis for a 23-yard gain on third-and-5 and then scored on a 21-yard run two plays later for a 14-3 advantage with 5:49 left in the second quarter.

After a scoreless third quarter, O’Brien connected with Richardson for an 11-yard touchdown and a 21-3 lead with 11:45 left to play. Julien Stokes capped the scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 3:03 remaining.

O’Brien completed 26 of 40 passes for 335 yards. Richardson finished with 15 receptions for 190 yards.

True freshman Will O’Dell made his first start and completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards for Marist (3-3). He also carried nine times for a team-high 53 yards. Freshman running back Jeremy DeCaro had a 29-yard touchdown pass to Santino Correa in the final quarter.

Penn finished with 463 yards off offense to 250 for the Red Foxes.

