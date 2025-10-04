Lewis throws 3 touchdown passes, runs in another as Memphis rides turnovers to 45-7 win over Tulsa

MEMPHIS (AP) — Brendon Lewis had three passing touchdowns and rushed for another, while the Memphis defense secured four turnovers…

MEMPHIS (AP) — Brendon Lewis had three passing touchdowns and rushed for another, while the Memphis defense secured four turnovers in a 45-7 win over Tulsa on Saturday night.

The Tigers (6-0, 2-0 United Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after Lewis’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Matt Adcock in the first quarter and a 3-yard rushing score from Sutton Smith.

The Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-3 UAC) drew to 14-7 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Francis to Micah Tease. William Whitlow Jr. was disqualified for targeting on the play.

It all unraveled for Tulsa in the final two minutes of the first half.

Lewis was intercepted at the Tulsa 2-yard line by Elijah Green — his second of the half. Francis threw an interception three plays later, and Lewis found Cortez Braham Jr. for a 14-yard, one-handed touchdown grab to make it 21-7.

Three plays into the following drive, Francis threw another interception, leading to Lewis’ rushing touchdown and a 28-7 halftime deficit. Francis finished 20 of 34 for 175 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

The three passing touchdowns are a career high for Lewis, a senior. He was 22 of 30 for 266 yards.

It’s now the 12th consecutive season that Memphis has won six or more games. Only six other teams have done that since 2014 (Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama, Iowa).

