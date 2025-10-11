Lehigh beats Columbia 31-7 for 12th consecutive regular-season victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, with nine receptions and a career-high 182…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, with nine receptions and a career-high 182 yards going to Geoffrey Jamiel, and Lehigh beat Columbia 31-7 on Saturday for its 12th consecutive regular-season victory.

Lehigh (7-0) won its third straight game this season against an Ivy League opponent.

Johnson’s 63-yard connection to Jamiel made it 24-0 early in the third quarter and Matt Machalik’s 2-yard run less than six minutes later gave Lehigh a 31-point lead.

Columbia was held to 228 total yards — with 74 coming on a long touchdown grab by Titus Evans with seven minutes left in the third quarter to cap the scoring. Lehigh, which entered tied for eighth in the FCS with 11 takeaways (six interceptions and five fumble recoveries), registered six sacks, nine tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Johnson led Lehigh in rushing with 68 yards. Luke Yoder had 67 yards on 13 carries and Matt Machalik rushed for two short touchdowns.

Xander Menapace was 11 of 21 for 178 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Columbia (1-3). Evans caught six passes for 111 yards.

The Lions, who are winless in their last 11 meetings with Lehigh, had just 42 yards in the first half.

