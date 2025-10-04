Lamson accounts for 3 TDs, Montana State has big 2nd quarter to cruise past Northern Arizona 34-10

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, Taco Dowler scored on a 90-yard punt return, and Montana…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Lamson accounted for three touchdowns, Taco Dowler scored on a 90-yard punt return, and Montana State scored 20 points in the second quarter in cruising past Northern Arizona 34-10 on Saturday night.

Dowler’s touchdown tied it 7-all with 7:40 left in the second quarter. Lamson connected with Jabez Woods on a 79-yard touchdown pass a little more than a minute later, and Julius Davis added a 13-yard touchdown run just before the break to stake the Bobcats to a 20-7 lead.

Lamson also tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Rocky Lencioni in the third quarter and ran for a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

Lamson completed 13 of 19 passes for 213 yards and added 35 yards rushing on seven carries for Montana State (4-2, 2-0 Big Sky), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches’ poll. Davis finished with 73 yards rushing. Woods had three receptions for 100 yards.

Ty Pennington was 28-of-47 passing for 210 yards with an interception for No. 13 Northern Arizona (4-2, 1-1). Seth Cromwell had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Montana State has won five of the last eight at Northern Arizona.

