Lamar scores 24 unanswered points in 41-14 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Robert Coleman threw a touchdown pass, Xavier Coleman ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Robert Coleman threw a touchdown pass, Xavier Coleman ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and Lamar scored 24 unanswered points in a 41-14 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday.

Xavier Coleman had a go-ahead 35-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for Lamar (7-1, 4-0 Southland Conference). Robert Coleman added a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kyndon Fuselier with 21 seconds left and the Cardinals, ranked 15th in the FCS coaches poll, led 17-7 at halftime.

Joshua Robinson had a 3-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 24-7 after three quarters.

Kevin Thomas Jr. picked off Abram Johnston and returned it 34 yards to the Demons’ 9-yard line. Xavier Coleman scored on a 6-yard run two plays later for a 34-7 lead.

Omarion Rasberry had a 9-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring for the Cardinals with 6:28 left. Ben Woodard kicked two field goals.

Robert Coleman completed 18 of 30 passes for 166 yards. Xavier Coleman topped 100 yards on 12 carries.

Johnston totaled 284 yards on 13-for-23 passing for Northwestern State (1-7, 0-4). He scored on a 1-yard run to give the Demons a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Johnston connected with Brendan Webb for a 78-yard touchdown with 9:08 remaining. Webb had four catches for 126 yards.

The Demons, who have lost seven in a row, managed only 23 yards on 26 rushes.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.