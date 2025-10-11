Lamar rallies past East Texas A&M 33–23 for fifth straight win

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Aiden McCown threw for 285 yards and a touchdown in the final seconds, and Lamar stormed…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Aiden McCown threw for 285 yards and a touchdown in the final seconds, and Lamar stormed back from a 13-point deficit to beat East Texas A&M 33–23 on Saturday night in Southland Conference play.

Kyndon Fuselier caught a go-ahead touchdown with three seconds remaining to complete the comeback. He had seven catches for 71 yards.

A failed lateral by Lions on the final play of the game resulted in another touchdown, scored by Ronnie Hamrick II.

Lamar (5–1, 2–0 Southland) trailed 16–3 in the third quarter before Ben Woodard kicked the second of his two field goals, and Peyton Lamar Christian returned a fumble from Ron Peace 12 yards for a Lamar touchdown.

Peace responded with a 6-yard touchdown run for the Lions (1–5, 1–1) at the 6:27 mark of the third quarter. He was 20-of-31 passing for 214 yards and rushed for 18 yards.

Josh Robinson had a 7-yard touchdown run to trim the deficit for the Cardinals with 9:05 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Fuselier returned a punt 25 yards to start the final possession at the Lions’ 36-yard line. A would-be game-tying field goal from Woodard had a leverage penalty called against East Texas A&M, setting up a fresh set of downs, and McCown’s game-winning touchdown to Fuselier.

McCown completed 24 of 34 passes, connecting with eight receivers. Robinson led Lamar’s ground game with 27 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

The Cardinals have now won five straight for their best start since 2019.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.