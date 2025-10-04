Kyndon Fuselier scores on 88-yard punt return in 4th to lift Lamar past Nicholls 24-17

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Aiden McCown accounted for two touchdowns, Kyndon Fuselier returned a punt 88 yards into the end…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Aiden McCown accounted for two touchdowns, Kyndon Fuselier returned a punt 88 yards into the end zone with 3:41 remaining and Lamar beat Nicholls 24-17 on Saturday.

Fuselier scored the only touchdown of the second half. Gabriel Showalter kicked a 45-yard field goal for Nicholls that tied it 17-all midway through the third quarter.

McCown completed 12 of 22 passes for 237 yards for Lamar (4-1, 1-0 Southland Conference). He tossed an 85-yard touchdown pass to Blake Thomas on the first play from scrimmage. McCown’s 3-yard touchdown run tied it 14-14 in the second quarter.

Deuce Hogan scored a short-yardage touchdown run and Shane Lee broke loose on a 75-yard touchdown run to give Nicholls a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Hogan was 21-of-38 passing for 166 yards for Nicholls (1-5, 1-1). Lee finished with 109 yards rushing on three carries.

