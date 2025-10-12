KJ Cooper accounts for 2 TDs to help Texas Southern beat Grambling 21-20

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — KJ Cooper threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 1-yard TD, Athean Renfro ran for…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — KJ Cooper threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 1-yard TD, Athean Renfro ran for 152 yards, including a 60-yard score, and Texas Southern beat Grambling 21-20 on Saturday night.

Cooper was 11-of-20 passing for 89 yards with a 7-yard TD pass to Xavier Phipps.

Jacob Washington had 69 yards rushing on 11 carries for Texas Southern (2-3, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jay’Shuan Johnson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a touchdown that gave Grambling (3-3, 0-2) a 20-14 lead but, after Chaunzavia Lewis returned the ensuing kick 38 yards to midfield, Cooper capped a six-play, 50-yard drive with his TD run that gave Texas Southern the lead for good.

Aston Frye opened the scoring with a 15-yard TD run and Byron Eaton Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime that cut Grambling’s deficit to 14-13.

