Kilcrease and Lovett combine for 4 TDs rushing, lead Troy past Louisiana-Lafayette 35-23

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease and Jordan Lovett each had a pair of touchdown runs to lead Troy past…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease and Jordan Lovett each had a pair of touchdown runs to lead Troy past Louisiana-Lafayette 35-23 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

Tony Sterner kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the third quarter and a 32-yarder with 7:08 to play in the fourth to get Louisiana-Lafayette within 28-23. On the ensuing drive, Lovett broke loose on 19-yard run with 2:55 remaining for his second touchdown that capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Kilcrease was 16-of-24 passing for 180 yards with one interception for Troy (6-2, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). He added 25 yards on the ground and scored on runs from 8 and 2 yards in the first half. Lovett finished with 113 yards rushing on 21 carries that included a short-yardage touchdown run midway through the third.

Jaquez White had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Trojans that knotted it 14-all midway through the second.

Lunch Winfield completed 12 of 22 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-6, 1-3). He also ran 23 times for 139 of the Ragin’ Cajuns 184 yards rushing. Shelton Sampson Jr. had five receptions for 74 yards with a 36-yard TD catch.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.