Kilcrease accounts for 3 TDs, Meadows runs for TD in overtime to lift Troy past South Alabama 31-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Kilcrease accounted for three touchdowns and Tae Meadows had a touchdown run in overtime to lift Troy past South Alabama 31-24 on Saturday night.

South Alabama’s Bishop Davenport tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kentrel Bullock to tie it 24-all with 1:54 to play. But in OT, Bishop threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 to end it.

Kilcrease was 13-of-21 passing for 203 yards with two touchdowns and added 102 yards rushing on 19 carries and a score. Meadows finished with 79 yards rushing for Troy (3-2, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Davenport completed 10 of 15 passes for 104 yards, threw two touchdown passes and had 72 yards on the ground with a touchdown for South Alabama (1-5, 0-2).

Kilcrease opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown run, and his 25-yard touchdown pass to RaRa Thomas gave Troy a 14-7 lead heading into the break.

Davenport’s 56-yard touchdown run gave the Jaguars a 17-14 advantage midway through the third quarter. Kilcrease connected with DJ Epps and the Trojans led 21-17 heading into the fourth.

