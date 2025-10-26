Kentucky visits Auburn in SEC matchup

Kentucky (2-5) at Auburn (4-4), Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: SEC Network
Key stats
Auburn Offense
Overall: 340.6 yards per game (107th in FBS)
Passing: 170 yards per game (119th)
Rushing: 170.6 yards per game (53rd)
Scoring: 24.8 points per game (90th)
Auburn Defense
Overall: 317.9 yards per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 233.8 yards per game (91st)
Rushing: 84.1 yards per game (5th)
Scoring: 18.6 points per game (21st)
Kentucky Offense
Overall: 361.3 yards per game (93rd in FBS)
Passing: 207 yards per game (94th)
Rushing: 154.3 yards per game (69th)
Scoring: 24.1 points per game (94th)
Kentucky Defense
Overall: 384.9 yards per game (90th in FBS)
Passing: 253 yards per game (114th)
Rushing: 131.9 yards per game (50th)
Scoring: 30.1 points per game (108th)
Auburn is 23rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 31.8% of third downs.
Kentucky is 117th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Auburn’s 13th-ranked +7 margin.
Auburn ranks 115th in the FBS averaging 65.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 33rd-ranked 46.1 per-game average.
Kentucky ranks 21st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:05.
Team leaders
Auburn
Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,263 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 717 yards on 117 carries, 4 TDs
Receiving: Cam Coleman, 440 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs
Kentucky
Passing: Cutter Boley, 1,215 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Seth McGowan, 476 yards on 93 carries, 7 TDs
Receiving: Kendrick Law, 302 yards on 24 catches, 2 TDs
Last game
Auburn defeated Arkansas 33-24 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Ashton Daniels threw for 77 yards on 6-of-8 attempts (75.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 35 yards. Cobb had 153 rushing yards on 28 carries, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Eric Singleton Jr. put up 56 yards on two catches.
Kentucky fell to Tennessee 56-34 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Boley led Kentucky with 330 yards on 26-of-35 passing (74.3%) for five touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 31 yards. Dante Dowdell had 52 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for seven yards. DJ Miller recorded 120 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.
Next game
Auburn plays at No. 10 Vanderbilt on Nov. 8. Kentucky hosts Florida on Nov. 8.
