Kentucky meets No. 21 Texas in SEC action

No. 21 Texas (4-2) at Kentucky (2-3), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 331.6 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 172.2 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 159.4 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (94th)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 402.2 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 248.6 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 153.6 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 27.8 points per game (96th)

Texas Offense

Overall: 399.7 yards per game (64th in FBS)

Passing: 233.2 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 166.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 28.5 points per game (71st)

Texas Defense

Overall: 260.5 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 186.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 74.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 11 points per game (3rd)

Kentucky ranks 68th in third down percentage, converting 40% of the time. Texas ranks 18th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 29.9%.

Kentucky is 92nd in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Texas is 118th in the FBS averaging 69 penalty yards per game, compared to Kentucky’s 34th-ranked 45 per-game average.

Team leaders

Kentucky

Passing: Cutter Boley, 627 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Seth McGowan, 431 yards on 79 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Kendrick Law, 174 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 1,317 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 63.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Manning, 194 yards on 47 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Parker Livingstone, 308 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Kentucky was defeated by Georgia 35-14 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Boley threw for 225 yards on 25-of-41 attempts (61.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. McGowan carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Law had six receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Texas won 23-6 over Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 11. Manning threw for 166 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 34 yards. Quintrevion Wisner carried the ball 22 times for 94 yards, adding five receptions for 34 yards. DeAndre Moore Jr. put up 50 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Kentucky hosts No. 11 Tennessee on Oct. 25. Texas plays at Mississippi State on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.