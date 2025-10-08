Kent State hosts UMass in MAC action

UMass (0-5) at Kent State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kent State…

UMass (0-5) at Kent State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Kent State by 3. Against the spread: Kent State 2-3, UMass 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 259.6 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 186.8 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 72.8 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (133rd)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 507.6 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 262.4 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 245.2 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 44 points per game (136th)

UMass Offense

Overall: 232.6 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 171.4 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 61.2 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 10.4 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 440.4 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 248.8 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 191.6 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 35.8 points per game (129th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Kent State is 127th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 48.4% of the time. UMass ranks 133rd, allowing a 54.4% third down conversion rate.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Kent State is 21st in the FBS averaging 38.8 penalty yards per game, and UMass ranks 20th with a 38.4-yard average.

Kent State ranks 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. UMass’ red zone defense ranks 104th at 90.9%.

UMass ranks 115th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:49.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 642 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 183 yards on 64 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 242 yards on 10 catches, 4 TDs

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 290 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 47.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 165 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 358 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kent State lost 44-0 to Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 4. Devin Kargman led Kent State with 74 yards on 8-of-16 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Jordan Nubin carried the ball seven times for 18 yards. Ardell Banks had one reception for 34 yards.

UMass fell 21-3 to Western Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 4. Hairston threw for 131 yards on 11-of-18 attempts (61.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Juwuan Price carried the ball six times for 54 yards. Gibson had six receptions for 70 yards.

Next game

Kent State plays at Toledo on Oct. 18. UMass hosts Buffalo on Oct. 18.

