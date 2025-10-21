Kennesaw State beats Florida International 45-26 to end 13-game road losing streak

MIAMI (AP) — Amari Odom threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score in Kennesaw…

MIAMI (AP) — Amari Odom threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score in Kennesaw State’s 45-26 victory over Florida International on Tuesday night to end a 13-game road losing streak.

It was the first win away from home for Kennesaw State (5-2, 3-0 Conference USA) since beating UT Martin on Nov. 5, 2022.

Kennesaw State scored on four straight possessions in the first half to build a 24-7 lead. Alexander Diggs and Odom each had a 2-yard touchdown run and Coleman Bennett scored a 76-yard TD when he caught a short pass and raced down the right sideline.

Odom left the game in the third quarter. Dexter Williams II, who got the start last game against Louisiana Tech, connected with Christian Moss for a 70-yard touchdown on his first throw of the game to give the Owls a 31-17 lead.

Diggs finished with 69 yards rushing for Kennesaw State. Gabriel Benyard caught five passes for 97 yards.

Keyone Jenkins went 22 of 37 for 296 yards and a late touchdown for Florida International (3-4, 1-2). Kejon Owens carried it 20 times for 151 yards with a touchdown.

